Bihar: Clash breaks out between two communities in Bhagalpur over idol immersion

clashes broke out in Dabhang

A clash broke out between two groups allegedly leading to stone pelting in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Friday. The incident took place in Lodipur village of Bhagalpur. As per sources, the incident took place during the idol immersion of Goddess Saraswati.

Meanwhile, the situation has been brought under control by the police and local administration.

Recently, a similar incident was reported in Bihar's Darbhanga district. According to officials, stone pelting took place following the clash over the confusion about where to turn the idols on the road.

They further said that some people received minor injuries. Some houses were also torn down during the clashes, the police said.

(With inputs from ANI)

