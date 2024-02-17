Saturday, February 17, 2024
     
  4. Bihar: Clash breaks out between two communities in Bhagalpur over idol immersion

Bihar: Clash breaks out between two communities in Bhagalpur over idol immersion

The incident took place in Lodipur village of Bhagalpur. As per sources, the incident took place during the idol immersion of Goddess Saraswati.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Bhagalpur Updated on: February 17, 2024 7:37 IST
clashes broke out in Dabhang
Image Source : ANI clashes broke out in Dabhang

A clash broke out between two groups allegedly leading to stone pelting in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Friday. The incident took place in Lodipur village of Bhagalpur. As per sources, the incident took place during the idol immersion of Goddess Saraswati. 

Meanwhile, the situation has been brought under control by the police and local administration. 

Recently, a similar incident was reported in Bihar's Darbhanga district. According to officials, stone pelting took place following the clash over the confusion about where to turn the idols on the road. 

They further said that some people received minor injuries. Some houses were also torn down during the clashes, the police said.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Bihar: Clash breaks out between two communities in Darbhanga over idol immersion

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: Two killed, five injured in fresh clashes between rival ethnic groups

