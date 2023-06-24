Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: After Bhagalpur, another under-construction bridge collapses in Kishanganj | VIDEO

A portion of an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Kishanganj region collapsed on Saturday, igniting repugnance, only three weeks after a bridge over the Ganges fell while being built in Khagaria district.

In the latest incident, which occurred around 400 km from state capital Patna, a mainstay of the extension over river Mechi fell, said Arvind Kumar, project head of Public Roadway Authority of India (NHAI).

"The under-construction bridge on NH-327E would have linked Kishanganj and Katihar upon completion", the official said.

Guaranteeing that no one was harmed in the mishap, the authority said "a five-member team" of experts has been comprised to examine the cause.

"Prima facie it seems to be an instance of human error during the piling process," the official said.

On June 4, a bridge in Bhagalpur, Bihar, that was still under construction collapsed. The footage, which was captured on camera, showed two sections of the bridge falling apart one after the other. There have been no casualties reported thus far. At a cost of Rs 1,717 crore, the Aguwani Sultanganj Ganga bridge was being built in Khagaria, Bihar.

The collapse occurred around 6 p.m. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, has requested the identification of those accountable for the collapse and ordered an investigation into the incident. The "Pul Nirman Nigam" has been asked to provide a report. According to reports, at least three feet of the bridge fell into the Ganga below. A storm had also caused some damage to the bridge in April 2022.

The middle section of the bridge between Khagaria, Aguwani, and Sultanganj was being built on the Ganges. Two years earlier, a portion of the bridge had also collapsed.

