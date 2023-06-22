Patna opposition meet: 'We will fight collectively like a family,' says Mamata after meeting Lalu & Tejashwi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patna opposition meet: 'We will fight collectively like a family,' says Mamata Banerjee post meeting Lalu Yada

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and stated that members of the opposition were gathering in Patna to fight the BJP together, "like a family."

"We have come here as we will fight together, we will fight like a family," she said.

Mamata Banerjee arrived in Patna on Thursday to participate in the opposition leaders' meeting that was scheduled for the following day. Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chief's nephew and an MP, was accompanied her.

At the airport, the voluble leader waved to reporters from inside her car and did not respond to any questions.

She immediately drove to the residence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Desh Ratna Marg 5, where she is likely to meet his father, RJD president Lalu Prasad.

