Bihar: 17-year-old boy dead, 3 injured in explosion inside house in Bhagalpur

Bihar explosion news: A 17-year-old boy was declared dead and three persons sustained injuries following an explosion inside a house in Babarganj area in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said. The incident took place under the limits of Babarganj police station, they added.

Police said that information was received regarding a cylinder blast, but the actual reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

"We got information about a cylinder blast in the evening. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire brigade teams are present at the spot. The explosion is being investigated. Debris clearance underway," Anand Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bhagalpur said.

Further information is awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

