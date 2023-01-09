World’s first self balancing e-scooter all set to unveil at Auto Expo 2023

Follow us on Image Source : LIGER MOBILITY WEBSITE The self-balancing electric scooter from Liger combines retro design with cutting-edge features. (Photo for representation)

Auto Expo 2023: Mumbai-based Liger Mobility will unveil the world's first self-balancing electric scooter at AutoExpo 2023. Liger Mobility had previously teased the self-balancing and self-parking technology-enabled electric scooter in 2019.



However, the 2019 model was a prototype for pre-production, and the model that will be displayed at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 is ready for production.

Features and Design

The self-balancing electric scooter from Liger combines retro design with cutting-edge features. It appears to have been influenced by the classic Vespa design at first glance. On the other hand, the distinctive styling elements are readily apparent. The scooter features a sleek horizontal LED daytime running light (DRL) at the top and a delta-shaped LED headlamp at the front apron. The round-shaped LED turn indicators are also housed in the front cowl.

The self-balancing electric scooter Liger also has a wide, comfortable seat, a grab rail in the back, an LED taillight, telescopic suspension in the front, and other features. This e-scooter will come in a variety of colours, but one of them will be Matte Red. It has beefy rubber-wrapped alloy wheels.

The manufacturer asserts that the revolutionary technology in this electric scooter was developed in-house in India. It is claimed that this technology will significantly increase electric scooter riders' safety while also providing them with greater comfort and convenience than any other traditional scooter. This scooter will also work with your voice, in addition to the self-balancing technology. A feature for advanced voice commands has been added to the scooter. Using voice commands, you can call the scooter out of the parking lot. The company has currently provided little information regarding this scooter.

