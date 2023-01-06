Luxury bike segment set for some more spice in 2023! 3 top motorcycles to debut in India

Follow us on Image Source : ROYAL ENFIELD WEBSITE The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to be priced between ₹3-3.5 lakh.

Companies like Royal Enfield, Ducati, Honda etc are all planning big launches in the two-wheeler category for this year. We take a look at three upcoming premium bikes in 2023:

Ducati Diavel V4

Priced at around ₹20 lakh, Ducati Diavel comes packed with a 1158cc V4 engine with an output of 168bhp at an RPM of 7500 and 126 Nm of torque paired with 6 speed transmission and dual channel ABS to provide cornering stability.

The V4 engine is a new addition to the Diavel model which has been in production for a number of years now. The design is very eccentric with the front being very bulky and possessing high handlebars to give the rider an upright cruising position which is comfortable for long riding sessions. The exhaust is a combination of 4 pipes making a bold statement for the bike’s powerful engine.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield is increasing its 650cc range by introducing Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market this year. The bike debuted at EICMA last year. It also featured in Rider Mania 2022; people were able to see it in operation for the first time.

The bike has a distinctive riding position fine-tuned for long drives; it has forward-set foot pegs and wide handle-bars. Its position is similar to the smaller meteor 350. The engine produces a max of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque paired with a 6 speed transmission. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to be priced between ₹3-3.5 lakh.

Honda Transalp 750

Described as a middleweight adventure tourer, Honda has introduced this bike to compete with the likes of Triumph Tiger 900 in the same segment. The Bike has a 750cc engine producing a peak power of 97bhp at an RPM of 9500 and 75 Nm torque at 7,250 RPM.

The bike’s design seems to resemble that of a dirt bike with large wheels and high suspensions. According to Honda, the handlebars have been kept a bit high compared to its other models to make it more suitable for touring. The Bike is expected to go into production in mid-2023. It is expected to be launched with a price tag upwards of ₹10 lakh.