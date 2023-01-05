LML banking on modern technology and legacy to attract buyers: Star EV scooter to make debut in AutoExpo 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE LML Star EV scooter to make debut in AutoExpo 2023

The legacy scooter brand, Lohia Machinery Limited better known as LML which issued a notice of insolvency in 2017, is set to make its comeback into the electric two-wheeler segment this year. It has announced three products: Star, Moonshot and Orion. Booking for Star has already begun on the company’s website.

In this article, we explore the specification and various features that are on offer.

Star, which LML announced in September last year will be displayed at AutoExpo 2023 to be held in Pragati Maidan on 11 this month. It is an electric scooter with a range of 150 km on a single charge and an expected battery capacity of 3kw.

A petrol-powered scooter sharing the same name was on sale in 2016 but could not capture any substantial market share. A revival of the brand in the EV sector means LML is banking on modern technology and its legacy to attract buyers.

The EV scooter is packed with features to make it stand out in this emerging and hyper-competitive sector. It has a fully interactive touch display, a photo-sensitive headlamp which automatically turns on or off depending on the amount of light and an adjustable seat.

The EV scooter will be priced at around ₹1 lakh. The scooter can be booked from the company website with zero additional costs. It is slated to go into production in the second half of this year.

