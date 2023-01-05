Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Auto Expo 2023: Dates, Venue, Ticket prices - All you need to know

Auto Expo 2023, the biggest automotive event in India is set to begin in less than a week. All automobile lovers wait for this yearly event to get a chance to see new cars, motorcycles, scooters, concept vehicles, commercial vehicles, automotive technology etc. This year, the event, organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), brings more fun as it will be held after a gap of 2 years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-related disruptions.

Although the event is being held after a gap of 2 years, the Auto Expo 2023 is expected to have a comparatively lean list of exhibitors, with only eight legacy four-wheeler brands confirmed to attend so far. However, Auto Expo 2023 is expected to witness the unveiling of a wide range of cars and two-wheelers.

Before, you put on your winter jackets and gear up to witness this extravaganza, here are a few details to keep in mind:

Where

Like all other previous editions, Auto Expo 2023 will be held at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Dates and timings:

On January 14th and 15th from 11 am - 8 pm

On January 16th and 17th from 11 am to 6 pm

IMPORTANT NOTE: Entry at the event venue will be closed one hour before the closing time, while entry to the exhibition halls will be closed 30 minutes before the closing time every day.

Auto Expo 2023: Routes to get there

The India Expo Mart is well connected through roads and the metro rail networks with Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). It is within easy reach from central Delhi, New Delhi rail station and the Indira Gandhi International Airport via the eight-lane Greater Noida Expressway. Also, the venue is easily accessible through metro rail and personal and public transport.

Parking

The venue is claimed to have a parking capacity for nearly 8,000 vehicles.



Participating automakers

Key auto manufacturing companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, MG, Renault, and Nissan are expected to showcase some spectacular concept cars and production-ready models at the event. Luxury car brands like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and BMW too are expected to be present at the event.

What's new

This year electric cars are a buzz. If reports are to be believed, the Auto Expo 2023 will also witness some interesting electric cars from legacy brands and EV startups. The electric vehicle manufacturers and electric mobility technology players like BYD India, Tork Motors, Okinawa Autotech, Hero Electric, Log9 Material, ELMoto, Matter Motorworks, CE Info Systems, Sibros Technologies India, Omjay EeVe, Autoline E-Mobility, Hop Electric, Devot Motors, MTA E-Mobility, Greaves Cotton, and Omega Seiki Mobility are also expected to be

present at the event.