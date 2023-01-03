Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 3 upcoming cars in 2023 you must know about

Last year saw a boom in the auto sector after facing negative growth for the last two years due to COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. This year too, the manufacturers are introducing new EV models and providing a facelift for their existing models to keep the auto market thriving. If you are in the market to buy a new car, here is a list of models that you must consider:

Maruti Suzuki Jimmy (7-11 lacs)

Maruti is all set to mark its entry into the SUV sector with Jimmy which is expected to launch in June this year. Jimmy will be displayed for the public to see on January 19th in AutoExpo.

The SUV is predicted to sport a Petrol 1.5 litre four-cylinder K15B engine that can produce 101 bhp and 130 Nm of Torque. The engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or an automatic 6-speed torque converter transmission.

The design is very similar to a traditional jeep meant for offroading purposes. Its body has a boxy frame with straight lines and rounded edges. It also features a rectangular honeycomb grille with circular headlamps.

With Maruti’s 4x4 AllGrip system and 210mm of ground clearance, this car is an ideal candidate to satisfy one’s off-roading itch.

KIA EV9

KIA recently shared a teaser of their EV9 concept scheduled for launch early this year. The new EV9 model will be revealed in the AutoExpo show which will be held in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on January 11. KIA is expected to begin global production soon after the launch.

The EV9 boasts some impressive numbers. According to KIA, the charging voltage can go up to 350 kilowatts owing to its 800-volt electric system inherited from the EV6 model. The claimed charging speed is faster than anything currently in production. Furthermore, the car can go from 0 to 100kmph in about 5 seconds and has a range of 560 km on a single charge.

The all-new EV9 has a very minimalist exterior design with flowing curvaceous interiors. KIA is banking on the futuristic appeal of EV9’s design and technology to attract new buyers.

Toyota Innova Hycross (18.30 Lakh)

Banking on its huge market appeal in India because of Innova, Toyota is re-energising this brand launching Innova Hycross just as 2023 was about to start.

The new model will be offered in two engine variations. The first will be a petrol 2-litre four-cylinder engine capable of producing 150 bhp and 187 Nm of torque. The second hybrid variation adds an electric motor which increases the horsepower to 261 bhp and torque to 206 Nm.

Design-wise, the car has received a total facelift sporting a new grille accentuated with a chrome underline, sleek LED headlamps, a new bumper with indicators and a triangular insert in the corners.

It does not disappoint when it comes to its interior design either featuring a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch floating infotainment screen with AppleCarPlay and AndroidAuto pre-installed. It comes in 7 and 8-seater variations.