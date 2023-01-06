From RE Himalayan 450 to Bajaj-Triumph's first bike: List of top 10 upcoming bikes in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : ROYAL ENFIELD WEBSITE Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc BS6 engine that produces 24.3 horsepower and 32 Nm of torque. (File Photo)

With several bike launches scheduled this year, the Indian 2-wheeler market is likely to undergo a considerable shift. Look through the list of brand-new bikes that are scheduled to debut in India in 2023 below.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

There will be two versions of the Super Meteor 650: Standard and Tourer. According to recent media sources, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650's official debut has been set for January 10, 2023.

Triumph Bajaj

It has recently been spotted that Triumph and Bajaj are working on a new Scrambler motorcycle. It is believed that this upcoming bike will have an engine of 350-450 cubic centimeters that will deliver strong power output.

Hero XPulse 400

The XPulse 400 is said to have a single-cylinder engine with a capacity of 421cc. According to sources, it comes with wheels that measure 21 inches from the front and 18-inch the rear side.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes with a UCE 346cc, single-cylinder engine. There are two versions of the Bullet 350 BS6: standard and ES. Royal Enfield has maintained this recognizable appearance because it evokes a strong sense of nostalgia.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Indian customers can purchase the Royal Enfield Himalayan for Rs. 2,52,845 as a starting price. Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc BS6 engine that produces 24.3 horsepower and 32 Nm of torque.

Triumph Street Triple range

Three models of the 2023 triumph Street Triple will be offered: R, RS, and Moto2. Triumph has improved on the 765cc, inline-triple engine to make it generate more energy than it ever has in addition to making cosmetic modifications.

Yamaha MT-07 and YZF-R7

Yamaha has not recently exported any heavyweight motorbikes to India. Things could perhaps improve in 2023 once Yamaha will finally receive the MT-07 and R7. The two are anticipated to release as CBUs in a few months in small quantities.

2023 KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke in 2023 will receive many aesthetic upgrades and a more aggressive look. Although the engine has a brand-new shell, the output is anticipated to be the same as its present 43.5PS and 37 Nm.

Suzuki V-Storm 800 DE

The brand-new V-Strom 800 DE was introduced by Suzuki at the EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy. It is one of two motorcycles made by Suzuki that are built on the brand-new 800cc chassis and are intended to be adventure tourers with off-road skills.

2023 Honda CB750 Hornet

The CB750, which will debut in 2023, brings Honda's out-of-production "Hornet" platform back into existence. The 2023 CB750 Hornet generates 55.3 pound-feet of power and 90.48 horsepower.