Toyota to launch three new SUVs in India, including next-gen Fortuner

Toyota has already introduced two new SUVs, the Innova Hycross and Hyryder, in India, and now the Japanese automaker is looking to expand its SUV portfolio even further. Over the next two to three years, Toyota plans to launch additional SUV models in the Indian market. One of the new models set to debut this year is an SUV Coupe based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Toyota is also working on developing the next-generation Fortuner SUV, which is expected to be launched in 2024.

According to reports, Toyota is said to be working on a new 3-row SUV specifically for the Indian market. This SUV will be based on the Corolla Cross SUV, which is sold globally, and will be built on the TNGA-C platform, which supports the recently launched Innova Hycross. Once launched in India, the 7-seater Corolla Cross SUV will go up against tough competition from other popular models such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and the Jeep Meridian.

To make room for an extra row of seats, the upcoming Toyota Corolla Cross-based SUV for the Indian market is expected to have a longer wheelbase of around 150mm. This would bring it closer to the wheelbase of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which measures 2,850mm, compared to the Corolla Cross 5-seater model's 2,640mm wheelbase. Like the Hycross, the 3-row SUV is expected to come with a choice of two engines: a 172bhp, 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine, and a 186bhp, 2.0-liter petrol engine with Toyota's self-charging hybrid solid technology.

Next-generation Fortuner

Toyota is also set to unveil the next-generation Fortuner globally in 2024. The new model will come with a redesigned exterior, updated interiors, and a new engine option. It will be built on Toyota's TNGA-F architecture, which is also used in the Land Cruiser, Sequoia, and Tundra models. The platform can support wheelbase lengths ranging from 2,850mm to 4,180mm. The upcoming Fortuner will be powered by a new diesel engine that features a mild hybrid system. The 1GD-FTV 2.8L diesel engine will come with an integrated starter generator.

Toyota's upcoming SUV Coupe, also called A15, is set to be based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover and is expected to feature design elements borrowed from the Yaris Cross. The A15 SUV Coupe will be offered in two petrol engine options, including a 100bhp, 1.0-liter 3-cylinder Boosterjet turbo engine, and an 89bhp, 1.2-liter Dualjet 4-cylinder petrol engine, both of which will be equipped with Suzuki's mild hybrid technology.