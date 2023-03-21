Hyundai Verna 2023 launch: Price, design, features - all you need to know about the latest sedan

Follow us on Image Source : HYUNDAI INDIA The new Hyundai Verna 2023 has several segment first features.

Hyundai Verna 2023 launch: Hyundai Motor India launch the much awaited new generation Verna sedan on Tuesday (March 21). The Korean car company has already started bookings for the compact sedan.The new generation Hyundai Verna is bigger, more powerful, and has a number of new features as compared to the outgoing model. The Hyundai Verna has been launched in a total of six variants: EX, S, SX, SX(O), SX Turbo, SX(O) Turbo.

Features:

In terms of features, Hyundai Verna 2023 is equipped with the Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS). The Verna 2023 will come equipped with level 2 ADAS functionalities utilising Hyundai Smartsense, with around 17 characteristics. ADAS features include front collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and other features.

Petrol-only Powertrains:

Hyundai is offering the new Verna with only a petrol engine with three transmission options. It comes with 115PS, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, and 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard. The company will no longer provide diesel engines in its new launch.

Exterior:

The latest version of the Verna features an exterior design with a cascading grille at the front and split headlights. Its side profile is dominated by sharp lines and creases, giving it a coupe-like appearance, and the tail lamps are connected in a fang-like manner.

Interior:

The interior of the sedan is yet to be revealed. According to teasers, it is clear the sedan will feature a free-standing digital driver's display that will merge with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, just as the Ioniq 5 does. Additionally, it has ambient lighting that adds to its premium look and switchable controls for the AC and infotainment. The Company exclaims that it will enhance the experience of interacting with both functionalities.

Price:

The Hyundai Verna's introductory price range starts from Rs 10.90 lakh and goes upto Rs 17.37 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Verna competes with Honda City and Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market.