Tata Motors updates its passenger car lineup to meet most recent emission standards

Tata Motors has updated its passenger car lineup to meet higher emission standards as the government is slated to implement BS-VI second-phase emission standards on April 1. Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra also are optimistic that their respective product lines would be transitioned before the April 1 deadline.

According to a report, the Indian motor sector is now trying to ensure that its vehicles fulfill the second phase of Bharat Stage VI standars. Vehicles must have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor real-time driving pollution levels beginning April 1. To keep an eye on pollutants, the gadget will continually check essential elements for satisfying emission requirements, such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.

The laws, which are equivalent to Euro-VI emission requirements, require four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles to include advanced equipment in order to achieve the next level of pollution criteria.

As a result, car prices are projected to grow as automakers invest in new engine equipment. According to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra, the company's portfolio has already transitioned to BS-VI phase 2 emission norms in February 2023, which is ahead of the regulation timelines. Additionally, the products have been enhanced with improved performance, new technology features, and increased warranty of the vehicles.

In terms of pricing, he emphasised that a portion of the cost escalation resulting from this regulatory change was largely passed on in the price rise announced in February.

Chandra, also mentioned that the remaining part of the cost may be passed on in the next price hike. However, he could not confirm any timeline for the same.