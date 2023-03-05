Chip shortage to continue for few more quarters, to impact vehicles delivery, says Maruti Suzuki official

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cars on display at a Maruti Suzuki showroom.

Chip shortage: The issue of semiconductor (chip) shortage is likely to stretch for a few more quarters that will impact the delivery of certain models, a senior Maruti Suzuki India official said.

The company has an order backlog of around 3.69 lakhs with Ertiga leading the pack close to 94,000 units, Grand Vitara around 37,000 units and Brezza with 61,500 units.

"The semiconductor shortage still continues. Last quarter we lost 46,000 units due to this issue and this quarter also the problem continues for a few models," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI in an interaction.

"It is difficult to predict exact timelines when it will become normal because the visibility is not there," Srivastava said.

"So far the passenger vehicle industry this fiscal year has witnessed sales of 35.5 lakh units. It seems the industry will end the year with 38.8 lakh units mark, the highest ever number till date," he said.

"Next year our projections are between 40. 5-41 lakh units which is roughly a growth of 5-7 per cent ," Srivastava noted.

"Post the repo rate hike many banks have increased the loan rates... the rates are clearly going up and that obviously has an impact on the overall demand," he stated.

''If the economy continues to grow, the impact may not be that severe... government spending on infrastructure has an overall positive impact on the demand scenario," he said.

