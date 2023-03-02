Follow us on Image Source : CITROEN All-Electric Citroen eC3 available in India, starts at Rs 11.50 Lakh

Citroen India has launched the all-electric eC3 at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Citroen eC3 can be purchased using the company's 100% direct online purchasing option, "BUY ONLINE," which will cover the majority of Indian cities. With this option customers can order directly from the factory and have their eC3 delivered to their door.

It will be available for purchase at the company's La Maison Citron phygital showrooms in 25 cities, including New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, Guwahati, Bhopal, Karnal, Dehradun, Rajkot, Mangalore,

Citroen All-Electric eC3 Variants:

All-electric Citroen eC3 are available in four variants: Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack, and Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack. The EV comes with two connectivity apps for iOS and Android, My Citroën Connect and C-BUDDY. 35 intelligent features, such as driving behaviour analysis, vehicle monitoring, emergency services call, auto crash notification, over-the-air software upgrades, usage-based insurance parameters, and a first-in-segment 7-year subscription, are included in the My Citroen Connect app.

Citroen All Electric eC3 Features:

The eC3 was released with 13 exterior colour options, 3 packs, and 47 customizability options. It offers a 15 AMP home charging option and a 100% DC Quick charge capability, giving it a segment-leading range of 320 km on a single charge. All company-approved dealerships have access to Jio-DC bp's fast charging system, which serves all owners of electric vehicles (EV)s. It is produced domestically at the Thiruvallur factory in Tamil Nadu and is a member of Citroen's C-Cubed family.

With nationwide deliveries starting at the end of February, Citroen eC3 will also serve both B2B and B2C markets. The business will provide distinctive services for the after-sales network called the L'Atelier Citroen, including remote diagnostics and 100% part availability. The majority of repairs will be made at the customer's door by Citroen Service on Wheels. After a 6-month transition from a petrol-only model, the French automaker is the first in India to introduce an all-electric variant.

All-Electric Citroen eC3 Price

Variants Price (Rs) Live 1150000 Feel 1213000 Feel VIBE PACK 1228000 Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK 1243000

FAQs

Q1 All-Electric Citroen eC3 belongs to which country?

Citroen is a french company

Q2 In how many variants is the All-Electric Citroen eC3 available?

There are four variants, Live, Feel, Feel VIBE PACK, Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK.