IGL slashes domestic PNG prices in Delhi-NCR ahead of New Year | Check new rates IGL has rolled out a New Year price cut on domestic PNG, lowering household fuel expenses across Delhi and NCR. The new rates apply to Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. As one of India's largest CGD operators, IGL continues to expand its consumer base across four states.

New Delhi:

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a New Year gift for households across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The city gas distributor declared a significant reduction in the price of domestic Piped Natural Gas by Rs 0.70 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM) for all residential consumers. The fresh rates apply from the beginning of the upcoming year and are set to ease household fuel expenses at a time when families are preparing for year-end budgets.

Revised prices across Delhi-NCR

With the latest cut, PNG will now be supplied at Rs 47.89 per SCM in Delhi. Residents in Gurugram will pay Rs 46.70 per SCM, while consumers in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be charged Rs 47.76 per SCM. The company expects the price reduction to offer meaningful financial relief for lakhs of homes that rely on PNG for daily cooking needs. While announcing the reduction, IGL said in an official statement that the company is reaffirming its commitment to making clean energy accessible and affordable as it moves into 2026.

Millions in Delhi-NCR expected to benefit

Before this cut, PNG cost Rs 48.59 per SCM in Delhi and Rs 47.40 per SCM in Gurugram. The previous rate for Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad was Rs 48.46 per SCM. With this fresh reduction, households across these major cities are set to benefit. The price cut is expected to bring relief to millions of consumers who depend on PNG as their primary cooking fuel.

LPG cylinder prices to be announced on Jan 1

In addition to the PNG price revision, the country's public sector oil and gas companies will issue new LPG cylinder rates on 1 January 2026. Consumers have been waiting for relief in the 14.2-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder prices for a long time. Updated commercial LPG cylinder rates will also be announced on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 15.50, no change in domestic rates