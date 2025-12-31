DRDO successfully conducts salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in Odisha | WATCH According to DRDO, the launch was conducted as part of user evaluation trials, which are meant to assess the missile’s performance under operational conditions.

New Delhi:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on December 31 successfully carried out a salvo launch of two Pralay missiles off the coast of Odisha. The test took place at around 10:30 am from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. The missiles were fired in quick succession from the same launcher, marking an important milestone in India’s missile testing programme.

According to DRDO, the launch was conducted as part of user evaluation trials, which are meant to assess the missile’s performance under operational conditions.

“Salvo lunch of two Pralay Missile in quick succession from same launcher were successfully conducted today from ITR, Chandipur. The flight test was conducted as part of User evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives,” posted DRDO on X.

Both missiles followed their planned flight paths and achieved all the set objectives. Tracking sensors deployed by ITR, Chandipur, closely monitored the flight and confirmed the accuracy of the test.

Performance confirmed by advanced systems

DRDO said the final phase of the missile flight, known as the terminal event, was also successfully verified. Telemetry systems installed on a ship positioned near the impact area confirmed that the missiles performed exactly as expected. This showed the reliability of the missile’s guidance, navigation, and control systems.

Everything you need to know about the Pralay missile

The Pralay missile is an indigenously developed, solid-fuel, quasi-ballistic missile. It is known for its high precision and advanced guidance systems. The missile is capable of carrying different types of warheads and can strike a wide range of targets.

Pralay is considered a key addition to India’s growing defence strength. The successful test was the result of joint efforts by several DRDO laboratories, including the Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, and Advanced Systems Laboratory.

The missile systems were integrated with support from DRDO’s industry partners, Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited. Senior DRDO scientists, along with representatives from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and industry partners, were present during the test.