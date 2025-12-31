Exclusive: Operation Sindoor heroes reveal how India forced Pakistan to its knees and shattered terror bases Operation Sindoor marked a decisive and high-precision strike by India that dismantled Pakistan's major terror infrastructure. Speaking to India TV, Indian Army soldiers revealed key details for the first time, highlighting professionalism, restraint and unmatched preparedness.

New Delhi:

India TV presented an exclusive and historic broadcast featuring the heroes of Operation Sindoor who appeared on national television for the first time on Friday. The soldiers who led and executed the operation shared gripping inside details on how India destroyed Pakistan's terror hubs while protecting innocent civilians. Colonel Koshank Lamba, Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht, Major Jerry Blaze, Naib Subedar Satish Kumar and Naib Subedar Ratnesh Ghosh spoke openly about the intervening night of May 6-7, 2025, that changed the battlefield.

What did Col Lamba say?

Speaking to India TV, Colonel Lamba recalled the historic night, stating how extremely crucial it was. "I was the Commanding Officer (CO) of my unit, and I was leading the team chosen for the mission." He said the mission was clear. "We had to destroy Pakistan's terror hideouts. The information indicated that these hideouts were placed deep inside villages and near houses, which meant civilians could be harmed. We kept reminding ourselves that innocent civilians, regardless of their nationality, must never be harmed. With that in mind, we prepared meticulously."

Recalling the tension before the attack, he said, "If I go back to the night of May 6 and 7, there was an unusual atmosphere in our gun area. I saw a strange calmness among all the jawans. I wondered if the calmness meant hesitation. But soon I realised it was the silence before the storm. My men remembered their training with complete confidence. We were fully ready."

Indian Artillery ravaged terror bases with precision

The attack commenced the moment orders were issued. Col Lamba said, "When we received the command and began attacking Pakistan with our artillery, the firepower was overwhelming. We destroyed every designated target with 100 per cent accuracy."

Who is Colonel Koshank Lamba?

Colonel Lamba is a Vir Chakra awardee. He led an artillery regiment, positioned guns across unknown terrains and targeted Pakistan's terror strongholds. His leadership ensured uninterrupted pressure on Pakistan for 88 hours.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched as a strong retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 innocent civilians. The precision strikes targeted multiple terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan. The operation lasted 25 minutes during which the Indian Armed Forces launched 24 missiles and targeted 9 locations, destroying 21 terror camps in total. The intense four-day exchange of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure. Eventually, a desperate Islamabad sought a ceasefire, and hostilities were paused following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations.

Pakistan's nine terror bases reduced to rubble

• Bahawalpur: Jaish-e-Mohammad

• Muridke: Lashkar-e-Taiba

• Tehra Kalan: Jaish-e-Mohammad

• Sialkot: Hizbul Mujahideen

• Barnala: Lashkar-e-Taiba

• Kotli: Jaish-e-Mohammad

• Muzaffarabad: Lashkar-e-Taiba

• Muzaffarabad: Jaish-e-Mohammad

Pakistani airbases hit during the operation

The following airbases were crippled during Operation Sindoor: Chaklala Airbase, Bholari Airbase, Sargodha Airbase, Sukkur Airbase, Rahim Yar Khan Airbase, Murid Airbase, Skardu Airbase, Sialkot Airbase, Jacobabad Airbase, Rafiqui Airbase, and Chunian Airbase.

