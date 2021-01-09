Tata teases all-new Safari 2021, check launch date, details

Image Source : TATA INSTAGRAM Tata teases all-new Safari.

Tata Motors India has teased the new look of its most successful SUV ever, the all-new Safari. Taking to Instagram, Tata released the teaser photo and video of the brand new car, tipped to be a 7-seater.

Every Curve, a Masterpiece. Stay Tuned to get a glimpse of this Bold Lifestyle SUV, All-New SAFARI... #ReclaimYourLife #AllNewSafari, Tata wrote on Instagram.

Tata Safari launch date

Sharing the image, the teaser photo also reveals that the upcoming beast will be unveiled this month (January) only. Tata Safari, has been one of the most successful SUVs ever by an Indian automaker.

"The perfect combination of Design, Versatility, Comfort & Performance, is here. The All- New Tata. Get ready to #ReclaimYourLife," Tata wrote in another post on Instagram.

A couple of days back, Tata had also released a video on its Instagram page, taking a tour of its most successful SUV Safari's journey so far.