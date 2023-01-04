From SUVs to electric cars to luxury cars, 10 exciting new launches in India for January 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 10 exciting new launches in India for January 2023

The Indian auto industry is starting the year off strong with the launch of over 10 new cars in January 2023. The lineup includes a mix of SUVs, electric vehicles, and luxury cars. Several of these cars will be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo.

One of the first to hit the market will be the new MG Hector SUV. The Hector will receive visual updates, new features, and technology, including a 14-inch touchscreen display. While engine options have not yet been confirmed, it is expected to retain the current model's Fiat-sourced 2.0-liter diesel and 1.5-liter petrol engines.

In January, Mahindra will launch the two-wheel drive version of the Thar SUV, equipped with new engines including a 1.5-liter diesel. The company will also debut the all-electric XUV400, based on the XUV300, with a 148 bhp electric motor and 39.4 kWh battery pack offering a range of 456 km.

Hyundai India will launch the IONIQ 5 electric SUV at the Auto Expo in January. The IONIQ 5 is built on the E-GMP platform and comes in two versions: a 58 kWh rear-wheel drive and a 72.6 kWh all-wheel drive.

Citroen will also debut its first electric vehicle, the ëC3 Electric hatchback, in January. It is expected to be locally manufactured and feature EV-specific styling.

In January, Mercedes-AMG will introduce the AMG A 45 S high-performance hatchback with a 2.0-liter turbo engine and a top speed of 270 kmph. Audi will also launch the Q2 SUV in India, featuring a sporty design and engine options including a 1.0-liter petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

In January, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will unveil the updated Fortuner with a refreshed design and new features, including an optional petrol engine. Honda Cars India will also launch the new Civic luxury sedan with a new design and engine options including a 1.5-liter petrol, 1.6-liter diesel, and 1.8-liter petrol.

Skoda Auto India will launch the new Superb luxury sedan in January, featuring a new design and engine options. Renault India will also debut the new Kiger compact SUV, and Kia Motors India will unveil the new Carnival premium MPV with a luxurious interior and engine options.