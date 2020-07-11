Mercedes Benz India sells 2,948 units in first six months of 2020, SUV dominates sales

Image Source : MERCEDES BENZ INDIA INSTAGRAM Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe.

Coronavirus pandemic has impacted businesses across sectors be it any, affecting the production, supply and demand between manufacturers and consumers globally. The pandemic has also hit the auto industry with frequently fewer sales due to fewer demands. Amid the crisis, Mercedes Benz India has managed to sell 2,948 units in the first half of 2020. The pandemic has also impacted luxury car maker's production at the Chakan Plant.

Despite challenges, Mercedes Benz India was able to sell 2948 units in the first half of 2020 with its SUV portfolio growing stronger as it dominated 57 per cent of the total sales. Mercedes Benz flagship SUV GLS contributed 22 per cent of its total sales.

Image Source : MERCEDES INSTAGRAM Mercedes GLS, SUV, is the most sold model of the luxury car-maker so far in its 2020 India sales.

While the luxury car maker managed to sell 2948 units between January-June, 2020, the company sold over 9900 units during the first nine months in 2019, according to carandbike.com.

Speaking on sales so far amid COVID-19 pandemic in India, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO, Martin Schwenk, said, "We remain cautiously optimistic as we gradually ramp up our sales amidst the prevalent market challenges triggered by the pandemic. We are glad to witness a slow movement from previous months and we expect this trend to gather momentum."

Martin Schwenk added, "However recovery will be slow and we currently expect customer sentiments to revive going forward, though the market conditions would continue to remain challenging. Run-out of some of the key BS 4 volume models and also COVID-19 related restrictions lead to sales challenges in H1," Car and Bike quoted him as saying.

