Kia Seltos makes grand entry into Top 10 selling cars; Maruti rules the roost

Image Source : KIA MOTORS Kia Seltos has made its entry into India's Top 10 selling cars.

Maruti Suzuki which has always been known as one of the most trusted car makers in India, now boasts of 8 out of the top 10 selling cars in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki, besides its trusted consumer support base, has also provided an economical option of daily travel to an Indian customer.

Most of the Maruti Suzuki’s cars have received great responses in India. Latest figures show that 8 out of the top 10 selling cars in the Indian market now belong to Maruti Suzuki.

Top 10 Selling Cars in India