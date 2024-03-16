Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India: Check price, features, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : LEXUS Lexus LM 350h

Lexus India has launched a new MPV in India. The newly launched Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV is available in both four and seven-seater versions. The Lexus LM 350h is now the flagship model of Lexus and also the most expensive MPV in the country. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Lexus LM 350h.

Lexus LM 350h India price

The Lexus LM 350h is available in both four and seven-seater versions priced at Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore respectively.

Lexus LM 350h specifications

Lexus LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder self-charging hybrid engine mated to an eCVT gearbox. The engine produces a peak power of 250hp and 239Nm of torque. The engine is coupled to nickelmetal hydride battery that offers higher output and fuel economy. It also has the Lexus’ E-Four all-wheel drive system.

The MPV shares its platform, GA-K modular, with Vellfire. It features a huge spindle grille, sleek LED headlamps and vertical housings for the fog lamps at the front. It gets full-width LED tail-light setup and Lexus lettering instead of a logo at the back.

Coming to the interior of the Lexus LM 350h comes with a partition between the front and the rear passenger compartments. It also has a dimmable glass panel that can be lowered or raised. Other features include airline-style recliner seats, a 48-inch TV, a 23-speaker surround-sound audio system, pillow-style headrests, separate front and rear audio output and more.

The luxury car comes with plenty of impressive features. Some of the notable ones are the fold-out tables, heated armrests, and ottomans. It also has several USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, and vanity mirrors. In addition to this, the car is equipped with a fridge, rear gloveboxes, and an umbrella holder. The vehicle's wheels and tyres are designed to reduce noise, and it also has active noise control.

In terms of safety, the car is equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ 3 suite of ADAS tech. This suite includes features such as vehicle detection for stationary and preceding vehicles, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, automatic high beam, blind spot monitor, safe exit assist, and more.

