Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor India launch on April 3: Here's what we know so far

Toyota is all set to introduce a new compact SUV in India. The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will debut in India on April 3. It is expected to be a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and can come with some cosmetic changes inside out but it will remain identical to Fronx under the skin. Here are all the details you need to know.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor specifications (expected)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered with two engine options: a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine that makes 100hp of power and 147Nm of peak torque and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 90hp of peak power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is likely to be offered with a 1.2-liter petrol engine as 80 percent of Fronx buyers opt for this engine, as per a report by Autocar. However, there is no clarity whether Taisor will come with a Boosterjet engine as the Maruti Suzuki Invicto does not get a regular petrol engine from the Toyota Hycross. In addition to this, the Taisor can also be offered with a CNG powertrain, which is also available with the Fronx.

On the cosmetics front, the Taisor is expected to get a new bumper with new headlamp clusters, new LED DRLs, new alloy wheels, and a new rear bumper with revised tail lamps. However, the exterior will remain largely the same and we can see changes only in soft plastic parts.

The Taisor is likely to offer a dashboard with new colours and trim materials but the overall dashboard is expected to remain identical to the Fronx. In addition to this, its seats are also expected to get new upholstery while in terms of features, the company is expected to follow the same pattern, which we have seen with existing shared models.

Toyota is also expected to offer its upcoming compact SUV in fewer trims and a better standard warranty for more differentiation.

