Kia Clavis SUV spotted testing in India: All we know so far

Kia is gearing up to introduce a new sub-4-metre SUV in India. The upcoming Kia Clavis SUV is now spotted testing in India after a few test mules of the SUV were spotted testing in foreign countries. The Kia Clavis once launched is likely to rival Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue. Here are all the details that you need to know about the upcoming Kia Clavis.

The Kia Clavias will feature a boxy shape, which was evident from the camouflaged test mule. The SUV will also feature a flat roofline with functional roof rails. In addition to this, the SUV will also get an upright and flattish bonnet, nose, and rear end. The upcoming SUV will also feature diamond-cut alloy wheels, which seem to be inspired by the facelifted fourth-gen Kia Carnival MPV.

The SUV is likely to provide better headroom and cabin feel considering its upright and boxy design.

The Kia Clavis is likely to feature a front-wheel drive configuration as standard and will be offered with both petrol and electric powertrains, based on the same platform. The company is also expected to introduce a hybrid powertrain for the SUV in the future.

The Kia Clavis SUV powered by petrol is expected to be revealed in India by the end of this year, with a launch anticipated in early 2025. The battery-powered version of the Clavis will probably arrive about six months later. The Kia Clavis is likely to be priced slightly higher than the Sonet, which currently has a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh.

