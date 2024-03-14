Hyundai, Kia to recall nearly 1,70,000 electric vehicles over possibility of abrupt breakdown during driving

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hyundai

Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Corp will recall about 1,70,000 electric vehicles (EVs) over problems with software in the charging systems. The recall was announced by the automobile giant and was echoed by South Korea's transport ministry on Thursday after several complaints.

Hyundai will recall 1,13,916 EVs in the country, affecting five EV models, including Ioniq-series and Genesis models, the ministry said. Kia will recall 56,016 EVs.

Why did Hyundai, Kia announce the recall?

Errors have been found in the software of the integrated charging control units used in 1,70,000 Hyundai and Kia EVs, which could make it difficult to power a low-voltage battery and lead to the possibility that the vehicles could stop while driving, the ministry said.

"Hyundai Motor and Kia will take prompt actions to prevent customer inconvenience and will continue to prioritize the safety of our customers and their vehicles," Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.

The voluntary recalls are due to start on March 18.

Kia, and Hyundai recalled their cars in US last year

Earlier last year, Hyundai and Kia recalled nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the US and suggested owners park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires. The recalls cover multiple car and SUV models from the 2010 through 2019 model years including Hyundai’s Santa Fe SUV and Kia’s Sorrento SUV.

The automakers had advised owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs were done. The company took the major step after Hyundai reported 21 fires in the affected vehicles in the US, and another 22 “thermal incidents” including smoke, burning and melting of parts, the documents say. Kia reported 10 fires and melting incidents.

