2024 Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Hyundai has launched the sportier Creta N Line in India. The newly launched SUV is the third N Line Hyundai model in the country and starts at Rs 16.82 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 20.30 lakh.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 18:10 IST
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line
Image Source : HYUNDAI 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line

Less than 2 months after launching the Creta facelift, Hyundai has launched the sportier Creta N Line in India. It gets major tweaks on the exterior, however the interior gets some minor changes when compared to regular Creta. The newly launched SUV is the third N Line Hyundai model in the country and starts at Rs 16.82 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 20.30 lakh. Here are all the details you need to know.  

2024 Hyundai Creta N Line India price and availability

Hyundai Creta N Line is available in three solid colour options for the exterior, which include Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, and Titan Grey Matte. In addition to this, there are three dual-tone options that come with a contrast black roof, which includes Atlas White, Shadow Grey, and Thunder Blue.

The SUV starts at Rs 16.82 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 20.30 lakh. It is currently available for booking for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Here are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Creta N Line. 

Hyundai Creta N Line variant-wise prices
Creta N Line N8 N10
6MT Rs 16,82,300 Rs 19,34,300

7DCT

 
 Rs 18,32,300 Rs 20,29,900
 

2024 Hyundai Creta N Line specifications

The 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 160hp of peak power and 253Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The SUV gets all-new front and rear bumpers, a new front grille, pronounced side skirts, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a prominent rear spoiler, and twin exhaust tips. It gets a black interior with red accents along with metal pedals, N-badged steering, gear knob, leatherette seat upholstery, and red ambient lighting.

On the safety front, it gets rear disc brakes, 360-degree cameras, blind-spot monitors, a tyre pressure monitor, an electronic parking brake, Level 2 ADAS tech, six airbags, and more. For comfort, the SUV comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch instrument cluster and infotainment screens, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver's seat and an 8-speaker Bose audio system and dual dash cam. 

ALSO READ: 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

