2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : DUCATI 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S

Ducati India has launched a new bike in India. The newly launched 2024 Streetfighter V4 S is the new addition to the Ducati V4 line-up in India. The 2024 Streetfighter V4 S gets a new colour, new fuel tank, new LED DRLS, LED headlights, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S India price and availability

2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is available in two colours: Grey Nero and Ducati Red. The newly launched motorcycle is priced at Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom). The delivery for the bike is expected to begin in a month.

2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S specifications

The 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is powered by a 1,103 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine that produces 205bhp of peak power at 13,000rpm and 123Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm.

The bike now gets four power modes: Full, High, Medium, and Low. Out of these four, Full and low power modes are new. There is also a ‘Wet’ riding mode, which limits power to 165hp with gentler power delivery compared to the other modes.

The motorcycle gets new V-shaped LED DRLs and full LED headlights similar to the Panigale V4. It also gets a redesigned fuel tank similar to the Panigale V4 that offers better support and a capacity of up to 16.5 liters.

Its swingarm pivot is also placed 4mm higher than before offering better stability and precision. Another notable feature of the Streetfighter V4 S is its semi-active Öhlins suspension system. This includes an NIX30 43 mm USD fork at the front and a TTX36 mono-shock at the rear, both of which are coupled with an updated SmartEC 2.0 interface. In addition to this, the V4 S models come equipped with forged Aluminium alloy Marchesini rims.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Aura, Venue, more get discounts up to Rs 30000 in March: Details here