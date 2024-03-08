Hyundai Aura, Venue, more get discounts up to Rs 30000 in March: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : HYUNDAI Hyundai i10

Hyundai India is offering discounts of up to Rs 30,000 on its range of cars in India in March. The discount is available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate bonuses on cars such as the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and i20. However, other Hyundai cars like Hyundai Creta, Exter, Verna, Alcazar, Ioniq 5, and Tucson don’t get these benefits this month.

It is also worth noting that these discounts may vary by location and subject to stock availability. Interested buyers can check with their local dealers for exact figures. Here are the vehicle-wise discount details for March.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai's Grand i10 Nios is the most affordable car model from Hyundai and is available with discounts up to Rs 43,000 this month. The car is powered by an 83hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine and offers both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. It starts from Rs 5.92 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.56 lakh, including the CNG variants. It got a major facelift last year.

Hyundai Aura

During March, buyers of the Hyundai Aura compact sedan can save up to Rs 33,000 on all variants. The Aura is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh-9.05 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

The Venue compact SUV is currently available with discounts up to Rs 30,000 for this month. This vehicle comes with three engine options and is priced from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh. However, the sportier version of the Venue, known as the Venue N Line, is not eligible for any discounts this month. This version is priced between Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh and comes only with the 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 is currently priced from Rs 7.04 lakh-11.21 lakh with total discounts up to Rs 25,000. The hatchback shares its 83hp petrol powertrain with the Venue but does not get a diesel or turbo-petrol engine option.

ALSO READ: Volvo introduces single motor variant of its XC40 Recharge: Check price, specifications, availability