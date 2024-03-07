Volvo introduces single motor variant of its XC40 Recharge: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : VOLVO Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor

Volvo has announced the launch of a new variant of its Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India. The new single-motor variant of the electric SUV, officially called the Plus variant, costs Rs 2.95 lakh less than the dual-motor Ultimate variant. The newly introduced variant is available for booking starting today via Volvo’s online portal and the deliveries are expected to begin soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly introduced single-motor variant of the Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV.

Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor India price

The new single-motor Volvo XC40 Recharge is priced at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The pre-booking for the electric SUV begins today.

Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor specifications

The new XC40 Recharge Plus variant is equipped with a single motor that can generate 238bhp of peak power and 420Nm of peak torque. This allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds. In addition to this, it has a 69 kWh battery pack that provides a WLTP range of 475km.

The Plus variant of the car comes with several advanced features including an 8-speaker sound system, two-zone climate control, a 12-inch digital driver's display, a 9-inch infotainment unit, TPMS, park assist, 19-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, and wireless phone charging, among others.

However, it does not have some features that are available in the dual-motor model, such as Pixel LED headlamps, fog lamps, 360-degree camera, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

On the safety front, the electric SUV gets a host of features like 7 airbags and an ADAS suite that includes lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic alerts, and rear collision warning.

