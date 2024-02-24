Hyundai Creta N Line to arrive in India on March 11: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : HYUNDAI TWITTER Hyundai Creta N Line (representational image)

Just two months after the launch of the 2024 Creta facelift, Hyundai is all set to introduce the much-anticipated Creta N Line variant in India. The Creta N Line variant will launch in India on March 11 and bookings for the SUV are expected to start by the end of this month.

The company has yet to reveal any details on the features and specifications of the Creta N Line variant but the leaked patent images and spy pictures have suggested an updated design and a new powertrain option, which is not available with the regular Creta. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Hyundai Creta N Line specifications (expected)

Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which will produce 160hp of peak power and 253Nm of torque. The same engine is offered with the regular Creta but the N Line is likely to get a six-speed manual gearbox too along with a seven-speed DCT. The N Line is also expected to get a retuned suspension setup and revised steering with a sportier exhaust considering its sporty character.

In terms of design, the Creta N Line is likely to get a new bumper with a slimmer grille, angular cuts, wider air inlets, and a bull bar-like element on the lower portion. However, it will get the same headlamps and LED DRL as the regular variant.

It is also expected to get side skirts with red accents, N Line badging, and 18-inch wheels with a new design. At the rear, it is likely to get a larger roof-mounted spoiler, a sportier bumper, and dual exhaust tips. It is also expected to get two new colour options including Blue and Matte Grey colours.

In the interior, it is likely to get the same dashboard and equipment list with an all-black finish.

