Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Mahindra has announced a new variant of Scorpio N line-up in India. The newly announced Mahindra Z8 Select variant of Scorpio N is slotted above the Z6 variant but below the standard Z8 variant. It gets a new exterior finish but misses out on some tech and comfort features. The Z8 Select variant of Scorpio N is also priced less than the respective Z8 variants. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant India price and availability

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh-18.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It costs about Rs 1.11 lakh-1.65 lakh less than other Z8 variants, depending on the powertrain selected. The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant will be available at Mahindra dealerships from March 1 onwards. Here are the powertrain and transmission-wise pricing details of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant:

Engine Type Petrol Diesel Transmission MT AT MT AT Scorpio-N Z8 Select Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant specifications

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant is offered with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces a peak power of 203hp and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces a peak power of 175hp. Both the engine comes with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. However, the automaker does not offer a 4WD option with this trim.

This variant of Mahindra Scorpio N gets a new ‘Midnight Black’ exterior finish and nearly identical safety and other features compared to the Z8 variants. However, it misses out on some tech and comfort features including dual-zone climate control, push-button start, power folding wing mirrors, a tyre pressure monitor, and automatic headlights and wipers.

The Scorpio N Z8 Select comes with several impressive features such as 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lighting, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, rear disc brakes, six airbags, and ESC, among others.

