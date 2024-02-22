Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Auto
  4. Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant has a new exterior finish, but lacks some tech and comfort features. Additionally, it is priced lower than the respective Z8 variants.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: February 22, 2024 20:11 IST
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select
Image Source : MAHINDRA SCORPIO N Z8 SELECT Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select

Mahindra has announced a new variant of Scorpio N line-up in India. The newly announced Mahindra Z8 Select variant of Scorpio N is slotted above the Z6 variant but below the standard Z8 variant. It gets a new exterior finish but misses out on some tech and comfort features. The  Z8 Select variant of Scorpio N is also priced less than the respective Z8 variants. Here are all the details that you need to know. 

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant India price and availability

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh-18.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It costs about Rs 1.11 lakh-1.65 lakh less than other Z8 variants, depending on the powertrain selected. The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant will be available at Mahindra dealerships from March 1 onwards. Here are the powertrain and transmission-wise pricing details of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant:

Engine Type

Petrol

  

Diesel

  

Transmission

MT

AT

MT

AT

Scorpio-N Z8 Select

Rs 16.99 lakh

Rs 18.49 lakh

Rs 17.99 lakh

Rs 18.99 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant specifications

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant is offered with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces a peak power of 203hp and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces a peak power of 175hp. Both the engine comes with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. However, the automaker does not offer a 4WD option with this trim. 

This variant of Mahindra Scorpio N gets a new ‘Midnight Black’ exterior finish and nearly identical safety and other features compared to the Z8 variants. However, it misses out on some tech and comfort features including dual-zone climate control, push-button start, power folding wing mirrors, a tyre pressure monitor, and automatic headlights and wipers.  

The Scorpio N Z8 Select comes with several impressive features such as 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lighting, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, rear disc brakes, six airbags, and ESC, among others.

ALSO READ: Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 net profit surges 60 per cent YoY to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue rises 16 percent

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Auto

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Auto News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement