Friday, March 01, 2024
     
Live tv
  Hyundai Creta N Line officially unveiled, to launch on March 11: Here's what we know so far

Hyundai Creta N Line officially unveiled, to launch on March 11: Here's what we know so far

Hyundai Creta N Line will launch in India on March 11 and the company has now commenced bookings for the same for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The upcoming SUV will be the third model from the Hyundai to get N Line treatment.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: March 01, 2024 11:24 IST
Hyundai Creta N Line
Image Source : HYUNDAI Hyundai Creta N Line

Just two months after the launch of the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift, the automaker has officially unveiled the Creta N Line. The upcoming SUV will launch in India on March 11 and the company has now commenced bookings for the Creta N Line for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The upcoming SUV will be the third model from the Hyundai to get N Line treatment. It will get a sportier exterior and interior and retuned suspension and steering. 

Hyundai Creta N Line specifications

The upcoming Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that will produce 160hp of peak power and 253Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. 

As per the official images, the upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line will get a sportier front end, a new grille, and a new bumper assembly with angular cuts, wider air inlets, and more. However, it will get the same headlamps and LED DRLs as the regular Creta. 

At the rear, it gets a larger roof-mounted spoiler and, sportier bumper with a new diffuser. It also gets  Line badging, side skirts with red accents, red brake calipers, and 18-inch wheels with lower-profile tires. 

In terms of features, it will be equipped with a suite of advanced active and passive safety features including 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic parking brake with auto hold, Hill Assist Control (HAC), and more. 

It will be available in a new colour option: thunder blue with a black roof. 

The company is yet to reveal interior images but it is expected to get the same dashboard as the regular Creta with an all-black finish with contrast red accents,  N Line-specific steering wheel, gear lever, and metal pedals.

Also Read: BYD Seal India launch on March 5: Here's what we know so far

