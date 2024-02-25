BYD Seal India launch on March 5: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : BYD BYD Seal

BYD is gearing up to launch its third car in India. The upcoming BYD Seal EV will launch in India on March 5. The EV will be sold in India as a completely built unit and BYD dealers have already begun accepting unofficial bookings for the same. The EV was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in India. Here are all the details that you need to know.

BYD Seal EV India price (expected)

BYD Seal EV is expected to be priced at around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be a close competitor to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is priced at Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Seal EV India specifications (expected)

BYD Seal EV is likely to be offered with a 982.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 570km on the WLTP cycle. It offers rear-wheel drive and is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 230hp of power and 360Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 100kmph in 5.9 seconds.

The battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 37 minutes with a 150kW charger and can charge from 0 to 100 percent in 8.6 hours using a regular 11kW charger. The company also is likely to offer a dual-motor AWD variant with a claimed range of 520km and a peak power of 530hp.

The Seal is inspired by the Ocean X concept from 2021 and follows the company's “ocean aesthetics” design language. It features a coupe-like all-glass roof, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, split headlamp design, flush-fitting door handles, and a full-width LED light bar at the rear.

It is likely to feature a 15.6-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with a heads-up display. The central control is also likely to get basic controls for functions such as a heated windscreen, volume control for the audio system as well as two wireless charging pads.

