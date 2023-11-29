Kia Seltos prices revised in India after removal of THIS feature | Check details inside

Follow us on Image Source : KIA MOTORS Kia Seltos variants

Kia Seltos, one of the most popular mid-sized SUVS in the Indian market, has recently announced a reduction in prices after the removal of its one-touch up/down functions in all four power windows from some of its variants. The South Korean carmaker is priced at Rs 10.90 lakh and can go over Rs 20 lakh (all ex-showroom).

According to reports, all variants of Kia Seltos above the HTX model no longer have the one-touch up/down feature for all power windows. This has caused a price slash for the first time of Rs 2,000 for Kia Seltos. Now, only the X-Line variant of the vehicle will get the one-touch feature for all windows, while other variants will get it only for the driver seat.

The prices of Kia Seltos variants like the 1.5 petrol MT HTX, 1.5 turbo-petrol imT HTX+, 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT GTX+(S), 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT GTX+, 1.5-litre diesel iMT HTX+, and the 1.5-litre diesel AT GTX+(S) have uniformly dropped by Rs 2,000. The prices of other variants have not been changed.

Earlier, the one-touch feature for all power windows was offered in all variants from the HTX+ models. The surprising price reduction comes after the prices of the Kia Seltos were hiked by up to Rs 30,000 almost a month ago. Kia Seltos provides customers with seven variants and eleven colours.

The SUV offers enviable features like twin 10.25-inch screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, Kia Connect telematics and a panoramic sunroof among other features. It also has three powertrain options, namely a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

As far as transmission choices are concerned, the 1.5-litre petrol mill also comes with a 6-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox, while the turbo-petrol burner comes with a 6-speed or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Reports suggest that the carmaker made this choice to maintain competitiveness in the Indian market, keeping in mind the dynamic choices of its customers. The 2023 model of Kia Seltos comes with updated features, like a new bumper design, new LED headlamps and a Tiger Nose front grille.

