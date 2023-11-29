Stock markets jump in early trade; Sensex gains 305 points, Nifty above 19,990 amid positive global cues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Stock markets update -- November 29

Stock markets: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday amid continuous foreign fund inflows along with buying in heavyweight IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 305.44 points to 66,479.64 in early trade. Meanwhile, the Nifty climbed 103 points to 19,992.70.

Among the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers. Power Grid and NTPC were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo quoted with gains while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower. The US markets ended marginally up on Tuesday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.02 per cent to USD 81.66 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 783.82 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Rupee gains against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee stayed on upward track for the second straight session and gained 6 paise to 83.28 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid a weak American currency and foreign fund inflow in the domestic equities.

Positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and easing crude oil prices also boosted the Indian currency, said Forex traders. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 83.30 against the dollar but slipped to 83.33. It later traded at 83.28 against the greenback, up 6 paise over its previous close.

(With inputs from PTI)

