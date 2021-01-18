Honda launches new Grazia Sports Edition: Price, design, specifications

Image Source : HONDA MOTORCYCLE AND SCOOTER INDIA The new split LED position lamp, chiseled tail lamp, jet inspired rear winkers, split grab rail and premium black alloy wheels up the style quotient in Grazia Sports Edition.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd. on Monday launched its advanced urban 125cc scooter Grazia in an all-new avatar.

Talking about the new Grazia Sports Edition, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Honda re-invented the scooter market in last 20 years which has only grown with time. Adding more excitement to the premium scooter segment, we are happy to launch the new sports edition of Grazia – the most advanced scooter in its category."

"Honda Grazia is an advanced 125cc urban scooter tailor made for those riders who prefer to make an impact reflecting their youthful and fun Persona. The all-new Grazia Sports Edition is sure to turn heads around. As the educational institutes start opening their campus, Grazia Sports Edition will be the new choice for many looking for their personal mobility on two wheels," Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said.

Design

The overall re-crafted looks of the Grazia with sporty color and graphics give it a strong road presence. Edgy headlamp and position lamp provide a right mix of style and technology on the front end. Resonating to the youthfulness of its trendy young customers, the all new racing stripes and red-black colored rear suspension add to the stunning look. The new Grazia logo accentuates the sportiness and stylish image. Enhancing the trendy nature of Grazia are the combination color front-arc and rear grab rail.

Engine, Other Specifications

At the heart of Grazia ticks BSVI compliant 125cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Adding new value to this, are smart features such as the Idling Stop System and Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off.

Giving stunning comfort to the rider are features like integrated pass switch, external fuel lid, and re-designed glove box. The telescopic suspension with increased ground clearance (+16mm) ensures smoother rider over rough roads. The new split LED position lamp, chiseled tail lamp, jet inspired rear winkers, split grab rail and premium black alloy wheels up the style quotient. Grazia Sports Edition also comes loaded with fully-digital meter along with multi-function switch.

Price, Colors

The new Grazia Sports Edition comes in two colors - Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. Priced attractively at Rs. 82,564 (ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana), the Grazia Sports Edition will be available at Honda two wheeler dealerships across India.