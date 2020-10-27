Image Source : PIXABAY Hero Motocorp to manufacture, market Harley-Davidson bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Inc and Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, on Tuesday announced that the two will ride together in India.

As per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership networks in India.

As part of a licencing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson's business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company's announcement in September to change its business model in India.

This arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp, a statement said.

