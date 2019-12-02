Image Source : HARLEY DAVIDSON Harley Davidson opens first dealership in Jammu and Kashmir

American muscle bikemaker Harley Davidson has opened its first-ever dealership in the recently formed union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Located near Jammu bypass on National Highway 1A, the showroom is spread over 2,000 square feet also boasts of a workshop spread in a separate 1,800 square feet of area.

The showroom was inaugurated on Monday with Harley riders from across the country visiting the dealership which will also offer official merchandise for the brand. "Our new dealership is a tangible demonstration of this spirit where the love for riding and for the open road comes alive," said Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India.

"We are excited about our partnership with Ridges Harley-Davidson that expands our reach to ensure consumers in the far north have quick and hassle-free access to the brand's services," he added.

Harley Davidson has been operating in India for a decade now and had opened its first showroom in 2010. Since then, the brand has 32 dealerships spread across the lengths and breaths of the country. By opening a dealership in Jammu, Harley Davidson has given substance to its plan of taking Harley bikes to India's tier 2 cities and not just stay restricted to the tier 1 cities like Delhi and Mumbai.