Bajaj auto takes over sales, operations of Triumph motorcycles in India

In a recent development, Bajaj Auto has confirmed that it has successfully acquired the Indian sales business of Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. Additionally, it has been revealed that Bajaj will be producing a new series of mid-sized Triumph bikes at its Chakan Factory, set to be introduced in 2023.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles are set to introduce a new line of mid-sized motorbikes at their Chakan factory, showcasing their collaborative efforts in design, technology, and competitive pricing. The launch of this joint venture will pay homage to the complementary qualities of both companies, as they come together to create innovative and affordable motorbikes.

Many new consumers will be able to take pleasure in riding a Triumph motorbike thanks to the new lineup, which will open up a new point of entry into the Triumph brand globally. In the next two years, Bajaj Auto intends to open Triumph showrooms in more than 120 locations. These showrooms will be built following Triumph's industry standards.

Rakesh Sharma, the Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles Ltd and the upcoming results of joint efforts between the two companies. Sharma also highlighted the plans to utilize Bajaj Auto's extensive distribution network to expand the exclusive Triumph stores in India, in anticipation of the launch of new motorcycles in the near future.

According to Triumph's Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Stroud, the partnership between Triumph and Bajaj Auto is progressing well. He mentioned that the Triumph dealer network has been excellent business partners for Triumph and served their 9000+ customers in India since their entry into the market in 2014. The collaboration with Bajaj Auto is expected to bring growth opportunities for Triumph in India, and Stroud looks forward to welcoming more customers to the Triumph brand.

Bajaj is one of the oldest and most reliable brands, and its partnership with triumph motorcycles boosts the market space of triumph bikes. Several new bikes in the 250cc to 700cc sector will also be built due to the business partnership between Bajaj and Triumph.