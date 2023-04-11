Suzuki launches 2023 Hayabusa in India: Check out price, colours and features

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.SUZUKIMOTORCYCLE.CO.IN/PRODU Suzuki launches Hayabusa 2023 in India.

Suzuki Hayabusa 2023: Among the most renowned motorbikes in the industry, the Suzuki Hayabusa has undergone a major upgrade with new color schemes and OBD2-A compatibility. The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is now offered in three spectacular two-tone color options: Metallic Thunder Gray, Metallic Mat Black and Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Vigor Blue, Pearl Brilliant White. Since its release in India, the Hayabusa has been a popular option thanks to its unparalleled performance and cult reputation among motorcycle fanatics, with nearly all units disappearing in record time throughout the country.

Features

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa boasts advanced features that set it apart in the market. The motorcycle has received a full LED makeover, including DRLs, and features a comprehensive electronic rider assistance system with ten-level traction control, wheelie control, and engine braking control. The bike also has multiple power modes as standard, with the option for riders to customize three extra riding modes. Other notable features include hill hold, launch control, and cruise control capabilities. The analogue display is still present, but a small TFT screen has been added to display rider data.

OBD2-A certification

In addition to its new color options, the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa now boasts OBD2-compatibility, making it an environmentally friendly choice for bikers who are concerned about emissions. With this update, the Hayabusa meets the latest emission requirements, showcasing Suzuki's commitment to sustainability in the motorcycle industry.

Power and Performance

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa has a 1340cc inline-four-cylinder engine that generates an outstanding 190 horsepower and 142 Nm of torque, providing unrivaled performance on the road. Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. 's managing director, Kenichi Umeda, expressed gratitude for the passionate welcome and support Indian motorcyclists have accorded to the third-generation Hayabusa.

Price

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The superbike is brought in India as CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit.