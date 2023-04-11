Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/SHORTS/L7XNZ_OUJ Tata nexon facelift teased ahead of launch: Here's what to expect

Tata Nexon Facelift: With the highly anticipated launch of the Tata Nexon facelift just around the corner, car enthusiasts are abuzz with anticipation. Adding to the excitement, Tata Motors has released a teaser video ahead of the official debut, further teasing what's in store for the updated model. Since its introduction in 2017, the Nexon has been a popular model in India, and the new facelift is expected to take the vehicle to new heights of popularity.

Although Tata Motors has not revealed many details about the updated model, the Nexon facelift has been spotted undergoing testing on Indian roads. These sightings have given fans a glimpse of what to expect from the revamped model, which is sure to feature a range of exciting updates and enhancements. As the launch date approaches, anticipation will only continue to build among those eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the new Nexon facelift.

The upcoming Nexon is expected to receive significant styling updates that take inspiration from the Curvv concept. The updated design is likely to feature a more aggressive front fascia with sleeker headlights and a sportier grille, providing the vehicle with a dynamic and athletic appearance.

At the rear, the updated Nexon is expected to receive a refreshed bumper design and new LED taillights, which will enhance the car's overall aesthetic appeal.

According to reports, Tata Motors recently upgraded all of its models, including the Nexon to meet the BS6 Phase-II emission norms. The upcoming Nexon facelift is expected to feature an all-new 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that was previewed with the Curvv ICE concept.

This new engine is expected to produce 125hp and 225Nm of torque, which is 5hp and 55Nm more than the current engine. The Nexon facelift will also continue to offer the 115hp, 1.5-liter diesel engine. However, there is currently no information available on the Nexon facelift's automatic gearbox options.

Tata Motors plans to begin series production for the Nexon facelift by July 2023, with an estimated production of 15,000 units for both the petrol and diesel models combined. Production for the Nexon EV facelift will also begin at the same time, with an expected monthly production of 5,000 units. The prices for the updated Nexon will be revealed in August 2023 and are expected to be higher than the current model's ex-showroom price range of Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh.

The Nexon facelift is one of the most highly anticipated launches from Tata Motors this year, and it is expected to compete with other popular subcompact SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the Indian market.