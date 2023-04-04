Hyundai Creta, Venue Alcazar, Tucson to cost more: Check out the latest price list

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.HYUNDAI.COM Hyundai has hiked prices of models like Creta, Venue and Tucson in India.

Hyundai Price Hike: Hyundai has hiked the price of some of its well-known vehicle models, including the Creta, Venue, Alcazar, and Tucson SUVs, claiming higher input costs and revised engines to meet new pollution regulations.

The decision comes after Maruti Suzuki made the same choice to increase pricing. The new costs went into effect on April 1. The Hyundai Tucson SUV has experienced the largest price rise in the most recent update, whereas all Creta models, except the executive model, have also experienced hikes of up to Rs. 7,000.

The next-generation Tucson SUV saw a maximum price rise of Rs. 13,000, due to which its ex-showroom cost now varies from Rs. 28.63 lakh to Rs. 35.31 lakh.

Similarly, with the price hike of Rs. 3000, the base price of the Creta diesel model is now Rs. 11.96 lakh (ex-showroom), while the SX(O) Knight edition at the top will cost you Rs. 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The lower-priced petrol versions of the Creta SUV have increased by about Rs. 3,000, while the 1.5-liter SX and SX(O) models with an iVT gearbox have increased by about Rs. 7,000 apiece. After the upgrade, the price of the Creta petrol versions is between Rs. 10.87 lakh and Rs. 18.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

The subcompact Hyundai Venue, a direct rival of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, has also raised its prices by up to Rs. 7,000.

With a price hike of up to Rs. 7,000 for NLine models, Hyundai's Venue now has an ex-showroom starting price of Rs. 7.71 lakh and goes up to Rs. 12.99 lakh. Prices for the Alcazar model increased uniformly by Rs. 3,000, which ranges from Rs. 16.78 lakhs to Rs. 20.88 lakhs (ex-showroom).