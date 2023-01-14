Auto Expo 2023: Everything you need to know about Maruti Suzuki's new Fronx SUV

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Newly unveiled Maruti Suzukis SUV Fronx on display at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV : Maruti Suzuki, India's leading automobile manufacturer, has recently unveiled the production-ready version of their much-anticipated Fronx SUV. The Fronx is set to shake up the Indian SUV market with its impressive list of features, advanced powertrain options, and competitive price point.

The Fronx will be available in two engine options, a 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers a peak power output of 105 horsepower and a maximum torque of 138 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that delivers a peak power output of 95 horsepower and a maximum torque of 225 Nm. Both engines will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience.

The exterior design of the Fronx is modern and sleek, with a bold front grille and sharp headlights that give it a sporty and aggressive look. The interior of the Fronx is spacious and comfortable, with premium materials and advanced technology. The car comes with a panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a host of advanced safety features, including advanced airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold control, and a rearview camera.

One of the standout features of the Fronx is its fuel efficiency. The petrol variant is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency of around 20kmpl while the diesel variant is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency of around 25kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki has also made the Fronx an eco-friendly option. The company has worked to develop a vehicle that meets the needs of customers while also being environmentally friendly. The Fronx is a perfect example of this commitment, with its advanced powertrain options, impressive list of features, and sleek design.

The Fronx will come in several trim levels, including the base variant, the mid-level variant, and the top-of-the-line variant. Each variant will come with different features and equipment, allowing customers to choose the variant that best meets their needs and budget.

FAQs:

Q1: What does Maruti Suzuki manufacture?

Maruti Suzuki is India's leading automobile manufacturer, known for producing a wide range of vehicles including cars, vans, and SUVs.

Q2: What is the Indian SUV Market?

The Indian SUV market refers to the segment of the Indian automobile market that is dedicated to the production and sales of sport utility vehicles. The market is highly competitive and features a wide range of vehicles from various manufacturers.

