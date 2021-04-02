Anand Mahindra nominates Arunachal CM Pema Khandu to 'Thar Hall Of Fame', Here's why

Image Source : @PEMAKHANDUBJP Anand Mahindra nominates Arunachal CM Pema Khandu to 'Thar Hall Of Fame'

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has become the first CM to reach Vijaynagar -- the last administrative headquarters near Myanmar border in Changlang district. He traveled 157km from Miao on road to reach Vijaynagar which he described as a beautiful valley surrounded on three sides by Myanmar.

Khandu started his journey on March 25 on a vehicle and on foot. The road he used to travel is full of mud and passes through jungle area. It is yet to be made motorable. The journey took two days to complete. Khandu spent a night at Gandhigram where he reached walking for nearly 15 km. He resumed the onward journey next day. Khandu was joined by ministers Kamlung Mossang and Honchun Ngandam during his Vijaynagar trip.

But what caught more attention is a video of Khandu driving a Mahindra Thar through a muddy track. The video went viral on the internet in no time. His off-roading skills on a Mahindra Thar SUV also drew the attention of Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra.

The video clip shows Khandu behind the wheels demonstrating his driving skills on a muddy stretch. The clip was first shared by Khandu on March 29.

"A story of our journey to reach the unreached... It took us two days to reach #Vijaynagar from #Miao travelling 157km through mud and jungle. Vijaynagar is a beautiful valley surrounded on three sides by Myanmar," read the post. Khandu was on his way to Vijaynagar, a remote administrative district near the Myanmar border.

Impressed by Khadu's skills, Mahindra took to Twitter to shower praise on the politician and nominated him to 'Thar Hall Of Fame'.

“I think we need to create a Hall of Fame of those owners who know how to ‘Explore the Impossible’ with their Thars. Thar Pehelwans. Tharwans? Give me a better name. And I nominate Mr. Khandu straightaway for inclusion in the Hall of Fame!" he wrote on Twitter.

When Khandu arrived at Vijayanagar, he was given a rousing welcome by the locals. The CM said that he undertook the journey to personally inspect the condition of road and ensured that a pucca road will be constructed by 2022. For now, Vijayanagar can be reached only by air.