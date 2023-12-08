Unlocking the Secrets of Food Astrology: What to eat based on your zodiac sign

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know what to eat based on your zodiac sign.

Astrology, the ancient practice of understanding celestial influences on human affairs, extends its reach beyond predicting daily horoscopes. According to Celebrity Astrologer Praduman Suri, what you eat can directly impact the alignment of your planets, affecting your overall well-being. In this guide to food astrology, we explore personalized dietary recommendations for each zodiac sign to keep moods happy and planets aligned.

Aries Sign (March 21 - April 19)

Ruled by Mars, Aries individuals are advised to consume red fruits, red lentils, and gram flour. Incorporating these foods, along with using copper utensils, is believed to strengthen their planetary position.

Taurus Sign (April 20 - May 20)

Governed by Venus, Taurus individuals, associated with calmness, love, and beauty, are recommended to include water-based fruits like pineapples, oranges, and watermelons in their diet. A cucumber and tomato salad can further enhance their well-being.

Gemini Sign (May 21 - June 20)

Under the influence of Mercury, Gemini individuals are advised to indulge in green-skinned fruits such as guava, watermelon, and oranges. Including green moong dal and leafy vegetables is also recommended for this air sign.

Cancer Sign (June 21 - July 22)

Ruled by the Moon, Cancer individuals, known for their calm and cool nature, should consume custard made from fruits, cool milk, almonds, fox nuts, rice, and yoghurt to stay in harmony with their lunar influence.

Leo Sign (July 23 - August 22)

With Jupiter as their ruler, Leo individuals are guided towards yellow and orange items. Sweets made with saffron and arhar dal, especially kheer prepared on Fridays, are recommended for those born under this sign.

Virgo Sign (August 23 - September 22)

Under Mercury's influence, Virgo individuals are advised to indulge their sweet tooth with kheer every Friday. This, combined with spicy snacks, aligns with the physical comforts and love associated with Mercury.

Libra Sign (September 23 - October 22)

Ruled by Venus, Libra individuals have a liking for red, yellow, or saffron-colored items. Bananas, mangoes, and chickpeas are recommended to maintain balance and harmony.

Scorpio Sign (October 23 - November 21)

Under the influence of Mars, Scorpio individuals, prone to anger, are advised to consume calming foods. Pomegranates and apples are recommended to keep both mind and body in a serene state.

Sagittarius Sign (November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter, the ruler of Sagittarius, encourages the consumption of red, yellow, or saffron-coloured items. Bananas, mangoes, and chickpeas align with the positive influences of this expansive planet.

Capricorn Sign (December 22 - January 19)

Saturn rules Capricorn, guiding them to use mustard oil as their primary cooking oil. Additionally, incorporating black sesame and urad dal every Saturday is believed to enhance their well-being.

Aquarius Sign (January 20 - February 18)

Also ruled by Saturn, Aquarius individuals are recommended to use mustard oil as their food oil and consume black sesame and urad dal every Saturday to align with the influence of this planet.

Pisces Sign (February 19 - March 20)

Ruled by the Sun, Pisces individuals are encouraged to consume warm foods. Their affinity for red-coloured fruits like apples and strawberries can contribute to their overall well-being.

