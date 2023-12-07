Horoscope Today, December 8: Misunderstandings to clear up for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope For December 8: Know about all zodiac signs

Today is the Ekadashi date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha and Friday. Ekadashi Tithi will last through the whole day and night today till 6.32 am tomorrow. Tonight there will be good fortune till 12.04 pm as well as Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 8:54 am today morning, after that Chitra Nakshatra will take place. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 8 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know the lucky number and lucky colour for you today.



Aries

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Your mind will be happy by helping a friend today. Disagreements are happening in married life today, they will end, and there will be sweetness in the relationship with the spouse. Today will be a mixed day for students. Work will go well for people doing the jewelry business, the economic situation will remain strong.

You will get a lot of relief from health problems today. Lovemates can talk about their relationship at home and family members will take the matter of the relationship forward.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 5



Taurus

Today will be a happy day for you. Take the opinion of your seniors before starting any work in the office. For those who have stayed away from family for many days, will get a chance to meet their family members. Students preparing for competitive exams will get good results from their hard work. More people will like your post on social media. Pay attention, at work in the office otherwise, someone may backbite you. People related to politics will be praised in the society.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 3



Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. There will be an increase in the sales of people doing grocery business. People associated with sports should continue their practice. The newly married couple will go to dinner today, which will improve the relationship. Nursing students may complete practical with the help of their seniors. Today you should avoid eating oily food. Misunderstandings between lovemates will be cleared today. Teachers can be transferred to the place of their choice. Today your married life is going to be wonderful.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7



Cancer

People, today your day will be better than usual. You can make up your mind to start a business with a friend's advice. Mutual coordination will remain in your married life. Mobile accessories traders looking to expand their business can have a great day. Also a good day for doctors, today senior doctors can get the required help. The daughter of the house will get great success today and the family atmosphere will be filled with enthusiasm. You will get relief from health-related problems. Avoid unnecessary expenses today. There are chances for students to get success. There will be happiness in life.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3



Leo

People, today your day will prove to be successful. Property dealers can finalize a good deal today. The boss can give you a target today, which you will complete on time, due to which your boss will decide to give you another target. Students will take advice from elders to take their careers in the right direction. Lovemates will go shopping today, which will make them very happy.

You may connect with new people in politics in the area. Today is the right time to complete incomplete work plans. Today there is a need to take special care of the health of the elders in the house.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2



Virgo

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Focus on your actions today, don't give anyone a chance to tell you what to do. You may plan to go on a trip with friends. Today you will attend some event, where you may meet special relatives. Try to create harmony in your married life. Consult a good doctor today to solve your health problem. Teachers will be eager to explain the topic to the students today. Lovemates will have a long talk on the phone, which will increase the sweetness in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5



Libra

Your day will be mixed today. There is a need to take special care of your purse and jewelry for women going to the market. People suffering from knee pain will consult a good doctor today. The newly married couple will make the foundation of the relationship stronger. Obstacles in your transfer may end today, the transfer will take you to the place of your choice. Today you will be able to help others in every possible way. Good news for crockery traders, there will be a sale. There will be more profit today than every day.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4



Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will make up your mind to start a new business. Today you may also meet some seniors in the office, who will give information about the new project. Misunderstandings going on in married life will end today, you will start a new relationship with your spouse. Students can complete the work left in the previous days. Today you will get relief from stomach-related problems to some extent. Your followers will increase on social media. There is a need to be a little careful while driving today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5



Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. People's opinions will teach you how to work. Lovemates will make a new beginning in their relationship. You get relief from health-related problems today. Those working in IC will complete their target today. Today people will like the book written by writers. Your spouse will share things, and you will understand what they say. For competitive exam students, your hard work will soon bear fruit. Avoid getting involved in office arguments today.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. People working in beauty parlors will get good benefits from their customers. The newly married couples can get a chance to visit the religious sites. Seeing your hard work, your boss will consider promoting you. Students will be eager today to understand a topic. Lovemates will go to their favorite place today. People associated with politics will continue to dominate the society. Good luck with children, there are chances of receiving good news.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8



Aquarius

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. You will help someone in need, which will make you happy the whole day today. There will be sweet talks in life, your spouse will give you reasons to be happy. Lovemates will get gifts today. People looking for online cosmetic work can have a good sale. There will be an increase in the salaries of teachers. Family members will support you in any decision of yours. You will be curious to do new work and business today. Your health will be good today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7



Pisces

Today your day is going to be full of energy. You may discuss with his family members to pick up a vehicle today. PHD students will be successful and the path to progress will soon be found. You may suffer from health-related problems today. Office people may come home for important office papers. There can be great news in married life today, which will bring happiness to the family. There will be happiness in the atmosphere. It will be a normal day in the office, you may be busy with some work.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

