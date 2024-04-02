Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 2, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh? Why did ED not oppose bail?
- 55 AAP MLAs met ArvindKejriwal ‘s wife Sunita at CM residence, demanded he must not resign from CM post
- In Rajasthan, Uttarakhand rallies, PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi for 'country will be on fire' remark
