Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal panchayat polls: 'Calcutta HC order to deploy Central forces over-steps judicial power,' SC told

West Bengal State Election Commission has informed the top court that the direction for the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections without providing adequate opportunity to state poll panel is an over-step of the judicial powers of the Calcutta High Court."A direction was passed on the Petitioner (WB State Election Commission) for deployment of Central Forces without providing adequate opportunity to the Petitioner by way of affidavit and such direction is an over-step of the judicial powers of the High Court," WB state election commission said in the petition filed in the Supreme Court.