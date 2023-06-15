West Bengal panchayat polls: 1 dead, 2 injured as violence continues on last day of filing nominations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WB Panchayat Polls: Fresh violence erupt

West Bengal panchayat polls: One person was killed and two others were injured in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on Thursday, the last day to file nominations for the panchayat polls scheduled to be held on July 8. They were allegedly shot in the North Dinajpur district when they were on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls, officials said.

Supporters of Left-INC

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said they were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress, and the incident happened when they were going to the Chopra block office for filing nominations. Salim alleged that the TMC was behind the attack. "Activists and candidates have been fired upon by TMC goons just now in North Dinajpur's Chopra block. Left-INC supporters were going to Block office for filing nomination #PanchayatElection2023," he tweeted.

After being shot, the three persons were taken to the district hospital where one of them died during treatment, officials said. The conditions of the other two persons were critical, they said. State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha declined to comment on the incident, saying that he was yet to receive a report regarding it. The ruling TMC dismissed the allegation.

Violence in West Bengal

West Bengal continued to witness electoral violence today as clashes were also reported from the South 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts of the state during the last day of the filing of nominations for the upcoming Panchayat polls scheduled to be held on July 8.

Violence erupted at the Sainthia's Block Development Office (BDO) in Birbhum's Ahmadpur in West Bengal. The unrest was also reported in the South 24 Parganas district. However, as per the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

As per the news agency ANI, crude bombs were also been hurled in the area. Police have also detained a few people involved in the clash. Meanwhile, a heavy security force have been deployed in South 24 Parganas district on the last day of nomination.

CPI(M) behind violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the opposition parties of trying to malign the state by orchestrating violence while filing nominations for the panchayat polls. Talking to reporters outside a party office at Maheshtala near here, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, asserted that those who "were on-performers" have been denied tickets by the party this time.

"Opposition parties are trying to create disturbances by orchestrating violence while filing nominations. They are doing it to tarnish the state's image. The CPI(M) is behind today's violence in the Chopra area (in Uttar Dinajpur district), and ISF is attacking our party workers in Bhangore (South 24 Parganas)," she said.

Banerjee also slammed the BJP-led central government for stopping the due funds for the state and using central agencies to threaten the TMC. Violence has rocked various parts of Bengal for the last week over the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls.

Calcutta HC orders deployment of central forces

Notably, the Calcutta High Court ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the West Bengal panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8.

Polling for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system will be held on July 8.

(With agencies input)